Coffee with a Cop to meet Williamsport patrol officers

WILLIAMSPORT– The Williamsport Bureau of Police would like to get the community acquainted with some of the new patrol officers in the city. They announced Coffee with a Cop will begin July and gives the public the opportunity to meet the bureau’s nineteen new patrol officers.

The bureau says many residents are not familiar with some of the most recent hires and Coffee with a Cop is the opportunity to meet them. There are multiple Coffee with a Cop meeting happening this summer and you can find a full list at WKOK.com