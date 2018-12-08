Coalition to focus on addiction and trauma in youth

SELINSGROVE – The Snyder County Coalition for Kids (SCC4K) will be holding its annual conference Wednesday, December 12, it will focus on addiction and trauma in adolescents. The coalition says the annual conference highlights the work they and other agencies have done in the past year and work to create solutions and support recovery.

The conference starts at 8:30am and runs until 4pm, with registration being from 8am – 8:30am, at the Degenstein Campus Theater at Susquehanna University.

The event will feature speakers, opportunities to network, coalition updates and a free lunch. The event is free and open to the public. To find out more information or to register, please go to SCC4K.org.