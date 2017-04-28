Coal Township woman faces trial for stealing from her former employer

COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township woman has waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will face felony theft charges in court. 49-year-old Janine Wary was in court yesterday on multiple felony offenses. Wary remains free on bail and has another court hearing on June 26.

Wary is accused of taking about $83,000 from Pennex Power Company in Kulpmont while working for the company as their secretary. Police Wary had been embezzling money from the business dating back to 2013. Wary is accused of forging checks and depositing funds into her personal account. (Ali Stevens)