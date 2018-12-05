Coal Township wants to meet with county commissioners

SUNBURY – The Coal Township Commissioners are still feuding with the Northumberland County Commissioners over permit fees, the case is in court, but the township says they want to meet again to try to resolve the issue.

During Tuesday’s Northumberland County Commissioners meeting, Coal Township Manager Robert Slaby read a statement from township leaders, saying they are willing to meet with the county commissioners over ongoing disagreements over building permit fees for the new county prison.

In the statement read by Slaby, the township says they feel more than enough taxpayer money has been wasted and both sides and taxpayers would lose if litigation continues. Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch told Slaby the county’s offer to meet still stands, but council needs to be involved.

Northumberland County filed a suit against Coal Township in January, claiming they were forced to pay over $210,000 in permit fees. The county says the permit fees were unenforceable and unconstitutional.