Coal Township native’s homicide case solved using DNA

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A popular DJ in Pennsylvania has been charged in the 1992 killing of an elementary school teacher who was sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled in her home as she was getting ready for work. Lancaster County officials say a break in the investigation into the murder of 25-year-old Christy Mirack came from DNA evidence and analysis.

Mirack is a native of Coal Township, Northumberland County. Officials say they identified 49-year-old Raymond Charles Rowe as a suspect using evidence gathered from the crime scene in the Lancaster suburbs and information on a genealogy website.

They obtained DNA from Rowe, who performs as DJ Freez, from a water bottle and gum he chewed at an elementary school function in May. They say he lived 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the victim in 1992. Authorities didn’t say if he has a lawyer.