Coal Township man is dead following a crash on Route 147

DALMATIA — A 55-year-old Coal Township man was killed in an accident on Route 147 this morning in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. State police say Eric Dietrich was traveling south on Route 147 and lost control of his SUV around 6:15 a.m.

The vehicle struck an embankment and rolled over. Dietrich was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The crash remains under investigation. State police were assisted by Pillow, Herndon and Lower Mahanoy Township Fire Departments and EMS personnel. Route 147 was closed between Mahantango Creek Road and Mountain Road for about three hours following the accident. (Ali Stevens)