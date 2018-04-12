Home
Coal Township man arrested for September murder in Locust Gap

Coal Township man arrested for September murder in Locust Gap

WKOK Staff | April 12, 2018 |

MOUNT CARMEL—A Coal Township man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting a man in Northumberland County last year. Court papers from the office of District Judge William Cole shows 37-year-old Brian Heffner is being charges with criminal homicide, robbery, abuse of a corpse and other related charges for the death of 33- year-old Sean Maschal for an incident in Locust Gap.

arrest

Court papers say a witness told police that Heffner shot Maschal in the back of the head September 12 while traveling in a car on Route 901 and dumped the his body in a wooded area in Locust Gap. Heffner threatened the witness and another man in the vehicle to not call 9-11 and help him dispose of evidence. Heffner allegedly used a stolen .40 caliber handgun in the crime which he and another man later traded for bath salts in Lebanon, PA. Heffner is expected to be arraigned today in Mount Carmel.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff