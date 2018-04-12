Coal Township man arrested for September murder in Locust Gap

MOUNT CARMEL—A Coal Township man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting a man in Northumberland County last year. Court papers from the office of District Judge William Cole shows 37-year-old Brian Heffner is being charges with criminal homicide, robbery, abuse of a corpse and other related charges for the death of 33- year-old Sean Maschal for an incident in Locust Gap.

Court papers say a witness told police that Heffner shot Maschal in the back of the head September 12 while traveling in a car on Route 901 and dumped the his body in a wooded area in Locust Gap. Heffner threatened the witness and another man in the vehicle to not call 9-11 and help him dispose of evidence. Heffner allegedly used a stolen .40 caliber handgun in the crime which he and another man later traded for bath salts in Lebanon, PA. Heffner is expected to be arraigned today in Mount Carmel.