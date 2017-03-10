Coal Township man arrested for drug offenses

COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man was arrested and charged with drug possession and delivery charges on Thursday. Court records say 59-year-old James Coleman was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Police say Coleman sold oxycodone pills to an undercover informant. He also used a cell phone to set up a drug deal involving methadone pills. Coleman was sent to SCI Coal Township on a state parole violation.