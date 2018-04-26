Coal Township denied objections in suit with Northumberland County

SUNBURY— Northumberland County’s permit fee lawsuit against Coal Township will proceed.

Coal Township was denied the three preliminary objections in the case. Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson issued the ruling Wednesday in the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

Northumberland County filed the suit against Coal Township in January 2018, after they say they were forced to pay over $210,000 in building permit fees for the new county prison.

The objections declared the building permit fees unenforceable and unconstitutional. The county is seeking to have the township refund all money in excess of the township’s actual expense, plus any interest and attorney’s fees.

In a statement from Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano they say, “The decision is entirely what was expected and we are pleased to see that the judge in this matter is rendering his decision consistent with the well-established law concerning this issue.” The lawsuit will now proceed.