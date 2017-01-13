Coach suing Lewisburg School District and administrators

LEWISBURG – A Lewisburg Area School District coach is suing the district and administrators saying his civil rights were violated. Mark Sundberg claims he was exercising protected free speech by advocating for his athletes while serving as head coach of the cross country and track teams.

In the complaint filed in the middle district court, Sundberg says former district superintendent Dr. Mark DiRocco, athletic director Mark Temple, high school principals and the school board retaliated against and defamed him in written evaluations and verbal admonishments.

Court papers say retiring principal David Himes recommended Sundberg not be rehired as his behavior “will place the district and all of our athletic teams in jeopardy.” In May 2016, Sundberg was informed he was not being recommended for the cross country position in the fall. He informed athletes about the dismissal and after hearing from concerned parents, Dr. DiRocco rehired Sundberg for the season.

Sundberg is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from the district for violating his rights under the first and fourteenth amendment.