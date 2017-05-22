CNN host addresses Bucknell graduation

LEWISBURG – A CNN host addressed the Class of 2017 at Bucknell University’s 167th commencement Sunday. Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s foreign-affairs program, “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” encouraged graduates to “think deeply and broadly” and continue working towards understanding each other.

Zakaria stressed the continued relevance of a liberal arts education, saying most people don’t understand the word “arts.” He says the arts isn’t about theatre and music, but a broader array of knowledge that will take graduates to first, second and third jobs. The Class of 2017 included 889 graduates, including 699 receiving degrees in the arts and sciences. (Matt Catrillo)