CNBC’s Jim Cramer is Bucknell’s 2018 Commencement speaker

A CNBC host is this year’s Commencement speaker at Bucknell

LEWISBURG – A well known financial analyst, bestselling-author, and CNBC host is this year’s Commencement speaker at Bucknell University. Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s Mad Money and co-host of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, is this year’s speaker.

Bucknell’s 168th Commencement is May 20. Cramer currently runs the charitable trust portfolio Action Alerts PLUS. He’s also the chief markets columnist for TheStreet’s Real Money.

Cramer has deep connections to Bucknell. His wife Lisa Detwiler is a member of the University’s Board of Trustees and Lisa’s daughter is a member of the Class of 2018. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at Malesardi Quadrangle. The ceremony will be live streamed for those unable to attend.