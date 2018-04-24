Closing arguments today in Cosby retrial: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury. Closing arguments and deliberations are set for Tuesday. The defense rested Monday after Cosby said he wouldn’t testify. The comedian is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The charges stem from Andrea Constand’s allegations that he drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Cosby’s lawyers devoted part of their case to travel records they say prove he couldn’t have been there when she says the alleged assault happened. They argue that any encounter there with Constand would have happened earlier, outside the statute of limitations. The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder is questioning the recent arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks. During remarks at the National Constitution Center Monday night, Holder said common sense should have been used in the situation and that the manager should have thought twice about calling police.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were handcuffed and arrested on April 12 after a Starbucks employee called police because they hadn’t bought anything in the store. The two men told The Associated Press that they were waiting for a business contact to arrive. The former Obama administration official is helping create a training curriculum for Starbucks along with other civil rights experts that will address racial bias. The chain will close 8,000 stores on May 29 to undergo the training.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday asked the Legislature to pass a measure expanding background checks on firearms in Pennsylvania and end an exception for private sales of shotguns, sporting rifles and semi-automatic rifles, known as the “gun show” loophole. The Democratic governor appeared at a news conference in his Capitol office with officials from the Pennsylvania State Police supporting his call for action as lawmakers consider firearms-related measures in the wake of February’s Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that killed 17 people.

Wolf is pushing for the passage of what he called “commonsense” gun safety laws “so that we can give back the fundamental expectation of safety, a fundamental right to all Pennsylvanians so we can prevent further needless violence,” he said. The Republican-controlled Legislature has long resisted gun-control measures and appears unlikely to expand background checks or ban certain devices, such as assault-style weapons or bump stocks, despite the governor’s support. Those bills have languished in committee without action, despite bipartisan support.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said his chamber is focusing on “red-flag” areas, or preventing people who are at risk of committing violence from getting guns. As part of that, expanding background checks is “an appropriate discussion to have at this point,” Corman said. The House is eyeing similar measures, including one that would create an “extreme risk protection order” that allows a law enforcement officer, a family member or a household member to petition a judge to order the immediate, if temporary, seizure of someone’s firearms.

The person must be deemed to represent a danger of suicide or “extreme bodily injury” to another person.

Under the Senate’s domestic violence bill, defendants in final protection-from-abuse cases would have to hand over their guns in 24 hours. Current law leaves forfeiture to a judge’s discretion, and the bill’s backers say judges order the forfeiture of firearms in 14 percent of protection-from-abuse cases. Another provision would narrow the definition of who may keep the firearms of someone who is convicted of a domestic violence crime or who is the subject of a restraining order.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A near-century-old outdoor recreation club will now refrain from going outside because it is too dangerous out in the wilderness, according to officials at Penn State University. The Penn State Outing Club, originally founded in 1920, announced last week that the university will no longer allow the club to organize outdoor, student-led trips starting next semester. The hiking, camping and other outdoors-focused activities the student-led club has long engaged in are too risky, the university’s offices of Student Affairs and Risk Management determined.

Richard Waltz, the Outing Club’s current president, said that the decision was made by an office that never consulted them. The decision was based on a two-month review that didn’t include consultation with student leaders at any of the clubs deemed too risky, according to students. Two other outdoor recreation clubs — the spelunking Nittany Grotto Caving Club and the Nittany Divers SCUBA Club — also have been directed to end trip offerings.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A golf club in Pennsylvania has apologized for calling police on a group of black women after the co-owner and his father said they were playing too slowly and refused requests to leave the course.

“I felt we were discriminated against,” one of the women, Myneca Ojo, told the York Daily Record. “It was a horrific experience.”

Sandra Thompson and four friends met up Saturday to play a round of golf at the Grandview Golf Club, where they are all members, she told the newspaper. At the second hole, a white man whose son co-owns the club came up to them twice to complain that they weren’t keeping up with the pace of play. Thompson, an attorney and the head of the York chapter of the NAACP, told the newspaper it was untrue.

LONDON (AP) — A Scottish man who filmed a dog appearing to give Nazi salutes has been fined the equivalent of 12-hundred dollars after being convicted of a hate crime. Mark Meechan filmed his girlfriend’s pug responding to phrases such as “sieg heil” by raising its paw and posted the footage on YouTube in 2016. Meechan — a comedian and video blogger who uses the name Count Dankula — said the stunt was meant as a joke. But the judge didn’t find it very funny — saying that while the right to freedom of expression is very important, “in all modern democratic countries the law necessarily places some limits on that right.” Meechan says his conviction set a “really dangerous precedent” for free speech and that he’ll

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has favored humans over animals in a novel copyright lawsuit filed over a series of entertaining selfies taken by a monkey with a toothy grin. The court ruled that copyright infringement can only be claimed on behalf of humans. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals filed suit in 2015 against a photographer whose camera was used by a crested macaque to take the photos in 2011.

It contended that the animal “should be considered the author and copyright owner, and he shouldn’t be treated any differently from any other creator simply because he happens to not be human.” But the ruling says copyright law did not “expressly authorize animals to file copyright infringement suits.” Judge Carlos Bea said the law reserved that power only for humans.

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Six months after announcing a historic change, the Boy Scouts have begun admitting girls into the Cub Scouts program. About two-thirds of councils nationwide are participating in an early adopter program that began in January, and about 3,000 girls have joined so far. The Boy Scouts also are creating a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts. That’s expected to start in February 2019 and will enable girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. Boy Scout leaders say the change is needed to provide more options for parents, but the Girl Scouts organization has criticized the initiative.

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — An eastern Minnesota teen who asked her celebrity crush Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to prom got a huge surprise when he actually responded. Stillwater Area High School Senior Katie Kelzenberg asked the actor to “Rock” it with her at the school’s May 5 prom in a Twitter video posted last week, The Pioneer Press reported . The self-proclaimed fan was dressed like The Rock in the video, sporting a black turtleneck, jeans, a gold necklace and fanny pack.

She also showed off her collection of Johnson-related merchandise, including a pillow, T-shirts and an action figure. Johnson’s recorded response was played over the school intercom Friday. A Warner Bros. representative contacted school officials Thursday about the surprise message, said Carissa Keister, a spokeswoman for the district. Johnson said he admires Kelzenberg’s courage, but that he won’t be able to attend prom because he will be in Hawaii filming “Jungle Cruise.”

MONMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A Maine apple orchard employee’s attempt to channel the soul of Bill Murray’s character in “Caddyshack” has ended with a similar result. Authorities say the orchard employee started a fire over the weekend while trying to smoke a woodchuck out from a hole in the ground in Monmouth. The Kennebec Journal reports he accidentally started a blaze that burned almost 2 acres of grass and brush. Monmouth assistant fire chief Ed Pollard describes the effort as “not the way to get rid of a woodchuck.” Pollard says it’s unclear if the woodchuck was harmed or scared off by the fire. In the 1980 film “Caddyshack,” Murray’s Carl Spackler character fails in an attempt to use explosives to kill a pesky gopher and causes a lot of damage.

