Close finish in western pa special election: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A razor’s edge separated Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone early Wednesday in their closely watched special election in Pennsylvania, where a surprisingly strong bid by first-time candidate Lamb severely tested Donald Trump’s sway in a GOP stronghold. Lamb claimed victory before exuberant supporters after midnight, though many absentee ballots were still to be counted in the contest that has drawn national attention.

The race is thought of as a bellwether for the midterm elections in November when the Republican Party’s House and Senate majorities are at risk. Lamb, a Marine veteran, told his crowd that voters had directed him to “do your job” in Washington. “Mission accepted,” he declared. Earlier, Saccone told his own supporters, “It’s not over yet, we’re going to fight all the way, all the way to the end, we’ll never give up.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to cut about a quarter of state lawmakers from the Pennsylvania General Assembly moved ahead with a favorable House vote Tuesday, but it’s still not certain that the constitutional amendment will make it onto the November ballot. The House voted 109-80 on Tuesday for a bill that would cut the House from 203 to 151 members and the Senate from 50 to 38. It was not a party-line vote , but Republicans were generally in favor and Democrats generally opposed.

The discussion about the future of their institution, and perhaps their own fate, generated an impassioned debate that pitted supporters touting greater efficiency and cost savings against opponents warning it could dilute the voice of constituents, particularly in rural areas. “If you truly believe that the Legislature will be better off with 153 members, resign tomorrow,” Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, told colleagues who supported the measure.

Supporters said there will be savings from the lawmakers’ own salaries and benefits.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — University of Pennsylvania officials have barred a law school professor who said she has never seen a black student graduate in the top quarter of the class from teaching mandatory courses. Law school Dean Ted Ruger tells WCAU-TV Professor Amy Wax spoke “disparagingly and inaccurately” about the performance of black students.

Wax made the statement last year during an interview with Brown University economics professor Glenn Loury on the “downside of affirmative action.” Ruger says black students have graduated at the top of the class at Penn Law, and black students are “extremely successful” both inside and outside the classroom. Wax has tenure at the university, and she will retain her salary and her seniority.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A former TV weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there’s a 100 percent chance he’ll run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker. Anderson says he is collecting signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot for a run against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Anderson says he’s looking for a climate change in Washington.

Anderson lives in West Chester but may move to Lancaster if he wins. It says the weatherman changed his name from Drew Anderson last year and left his TV job at in York two weeks ago. Anderson also has worked for a TV station in Lancaster and as a science teacher. Locksmith Bill Neff also is seeking to run against Smucker in the primary—but he has not changed his official name to ‘Locksmith.’

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing on behalf of a New Orleans resident who says he was ordered to remove a large mural featuring infamous Donald Trump quotes from a 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording. The mural is, in effect, a partial transcript of the recording that surfaced during the 2016 presidential race. In it, Trump is heard boasting about grabbing women’s private parts and describing a woman’s breasts in vulgar terms. The suit says city codes governing permits for murals violate the constitutional rights of artists and their patrons.

NEW YORK (AP) — Joy Behar of “The View” apologized Tuesday for suggesting mental illness was behind claims by people that Jesus Christ talks to them, in remarks made on her show last month about Vice President Mike Pence. Her comments launched a protest that made it all the way to a shareholder’s meeting of ABC parent Walt Disney Corp. Pence said on Monday that when Behar called him personally to say she was sorry, he urged her to apologize publicly.

So she did at the top of Tuesday’s show. “I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith and I fell short of that,” the comedian said. “I sincerely apologize for what I said.” Show moderator Whoopi Goldberg quickly moved on. Behar’s original comments came on a Feb. 13 show during a discussion that touched upon Pence’s Christianity. “It’s one thing to talk to Jesus,” Behar said. “It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct — hearing voices.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prominent producers and celebrities like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Paul Feig are jumping on the inclusion rider bandwagon following Frances McDormand’s best actress Oscar acceptance speech. Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni said late Monday on Twitter that Damon and Affleck’s production company Pearl Street Films would be adopting the inclusion rider in conjunction with USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

Early Tuesday, “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig followed suit saying on Twitter that his company is also going forward with the inclusion rider for all film and television productions. Feig thanked Stacy L. Smith, the director of USC Annenberg’s Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative, for her “guidance and inspiration.” “We challenge other companies and studios to do the same,” Feig wrote. “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan was one of the first to lend his public support to the concept after the Oscars for his company Outlier Society, which is developing a sci-fi series for Netflix and other projects.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The trials of Odysseus are really not that different from the struggles of those learning to readjust after wars of today, modern veterans are finding. A small group of military veterans has been meeting weekly in a classroom at the University of Vermont to discuss “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” for college credit — and to give meaning to their own experiences, equating the close-order discipline of men who fought with spears, swords and shields to that of men and women who do battle these days with laser-guided munitions.

Homer isn’t just for student veterans. Discussion groups are also being offered at veterans centers in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The Maine Humanities Council has sponsored sessions for veterans incarcerated at Maine’s Kennebec County jail, as well as for other veterans. For many in the UVM class, Homer’s 2,800-year-old verses seem all too familiar: the siege of Troy, the difficult quest of Odysseus to return home after 10 years at war, his anguish at watching friends die, and his problems readjusting to civilian life.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — The professor scrawls “macho,” ”brave” and “strong” on a crowded blackboard, apt words for someone whose book titles are littered with “masculinity” and “manhood.” He’s spent three decades building a nascent corner of academia, presenting himself as a feminist as he dissects what it means to be a man. Now, he hopscotches from college campuses to company conference rooms as a movement baring abuse by men rages. Michael Kimmel may be made for this moment.

The 67-year-old sociologist is a leader in what’s known as “masculinities studies,” and an in-demand purveyor of insight on why men are the way they are. The field he helped develop has long had men’s misdeeds as an area of focus, but it’s gained newfound exposure and relevance with #MeToo and #TimesUp. A 2015 TED Talk elevated Kimmel’s profile just in time for the election of President Donald Trump and the subsequent women’s movements that put gender issues at the forefront. These days, he balances lectures to students with speaking engagements at a motley range of companies, from mining and pasta manufacturing to banking and film — all looking to him to explain the importance of equality.

NEW YORK (AP) — In pajamas and old wedding gowns, with high tea or a bit of the early morning bubbly, royal watchers in the U.S. and around the globe are fascinator-ready to watch the nuptials of Prince Harry and his unprecedented fiancee: Meghan Markle. He’s the spare to the heir, soon to be booted to sixth in line for the throne, but Harry is forever the people’s prince to many inside and outside the Commonwealth who once wondered whether the bad boy of Windsor would ever tie the knot.

She, of TV “Suits” fame, has whipped up some big fan buzz, including those thrilled by her mixed race heritage.

Their wedding (the Spice Girls are expected) is Saturday, May 19 at midday, Windsor Castle time, or about 7 a.m. in the Eastern U.S. Viewing party plans are in the works, as are pricey hotel packages and bar meet ups. The frenzied have their own Facebook groups and some have cajoled less-enthused spouses to jet across the pond to watch the pomp in person from a spot on the carriage route.

NEW YORK (AP) — In the summer, Americans have been known to rise early for what NBC likes to call “Breakfast at Wimbledon.” But will people be tuning in early next month — in an event in which “love” means more than nothing? There are pockets of British royalty fans here in the states who expect to be watching the wedding of Prince Harry and his finance Meghan Markle. The nuptials are set for midday in the U.K., which means about 7 a.m. on the east coast — and before dawn on the west coast. Aside from the usual “prince-meets-princess” fantasy, the wedding has piqued interest because Markle is an American TV actress — and she is half-black, bringing a little mixed-race intrigue to Britain’s royal bloodline.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Faith Christian Academy 66, Millville 43

Lourdes Regional 57, Sankofa Freedom 49

Plumstead Christian 67, Sullivan County 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Dunmore 52, Mount Carmel 47

Imhotep Charter 65, North Schuylkill 58

Neumann-Goretti 79, Loyalsock 31

Mahanoy Area 58, Sacred Heart 32

Minersville 59, Old Forge 48

Philadelphia West Catholic 67, Southern Columbia 53

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Toronto 13 Atlanta 6

Final Philadelphia 6 Tampa Bay 3

Final Houston 6 N-Y Mets 1

Final Milwaukee 4 Texas 3

Final Colorado 8 Seattle 7

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 Minnesota 5

Final Detroit 2 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Oakland 9 Kansas City 8

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 11 Miami 4

Final San Diego 7 Chi Cubs 5

Final Washington 7 N-Y Mets 4

Final Chi Cubs 2 San Francisco 1

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Minnesota 116 Washington 111

Final Indiana 101 Philadelphia 98

Final Oklahoma City 119 Atlanta 107

Final Toronto 116 Brooklyn 102

Final Dallas 110 N-Y Knicks 97

Final L.A. Clippers 112 Chicago 106

Final New Orleans 119 Charlotte 115

Final San Antonio 108 Orlando 72

Final Utah 110 Detroit 79

Final Cleveland 129 Phoenix 107

Final L.A. Lakers 112 Denver 103

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 6 Carolina 4

Final Montreal 4 Dallas 2

Final Ottawa 7 Tampa Bay 4

Final Nashville 3 Winnipeg 1

Final Colorado 5 Minnesota 1

Final Calgary 1 Edmonton 0

Final SO Arizona 4 L.A. Kings 3

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (20) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 89 SE Louisiana 45

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Milwaukee 4:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Kansas City 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle 9:40 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Cleveland 4:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Miami 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Dodgers 10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Boston 8:00 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Dallas at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N-Y Rangers 8:00 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Four

EAST

at University of Dayton Arena

Final Radford 71 LIU Brooklyn 61

Final St. Bonaventure 65 UCLA 58

NIT

Round 1

at Louisville, Ky.

Final 4th Louisville 66 N. Kentucky 58

at Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Final 4th Middle Tennessee 91 Vermont 64

at Waco, Texas

Final 4th Baylor 80 Wagner 59

at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Final 4th W. Kentucky 79 Boston College 62

at Los Angeles, Calif.

Final 2OT Southern Cal 103 UNC-Asheville 98

at Stillwater, Okla.

Final 4th Oklahoma St. 80 Florida Gulf Coast 68

at Eugene, Ore.

Final 4th Oregon 99 Rider 86

at South Bend, Ind.

Final 4th Notre Dame 84 Hampton 63

at Moraga, Calif.

Final 4th Saint Mary’s (Cal) 89 SE Louisiana 45

CBI

Round 1

at Orem, Utah

Final Utah Valley 87 E. Washington 65

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA

First Four

MIDWEST

at University of Dayton Arena

Syracuse vs Arizona St. 9:10 p.m.

WEST

at University of Dayton Arena

Texas Southern vs NC Central 6:40 p.m.

NIT

Round 1

at Starkville, Miss.

Nebraska vs Mississippi St. 9:00 p.m.

at Stanford, Calif.

BYU vs Stanford 10:00 p.m.

at University Park, Pa.

Temple vs Penn St. 8:00 p.m.

at Milwaukee, Wis.

Harvard vs Marquette 7:00 p.m.

at Baton Rouge, La.

Louisiana-Lafayette vs LSU 7:00 p.m.

at Seattle, Wash.

Washington vs Boise St. 10:00 p.m.

at Salt Lake City, Utah

UC Davis vs Utah 9:00 p.m.

CIT

Round 1

at Chicago, Ill.

St. Francis (Pa.) vs Ill.-Chicago 8:00 p.m.

at Ypsilanti, Mich.

Niagara vs E. Michigan 7:00 p.m.

at Beaumont, Texas

UTSA vs Lamar 8:00 p.m.

CBI

Round 1

at San Francisco, Calif.

Colgate vs San Francisco 10:00 p.m.

at Phoenix, Ariz.

Mercer vs Grand Canyon 10:00 p.m.

at New Orleans, La.

Rio Grande vs New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

at Buffalo, N.Y.

Jacksonville St. vs Canisius 7:00 p.m.

at Seattle, Wash.

Cent. Arkansas vs Seattle 10:00 p.m.

at Buies Creek, N.C.

Miami (Ohio) vs Campbell 7:00 p.m.

at Vermillion, S.D.

North Texas vs South Dakota 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved