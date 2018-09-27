Clergy lawyers argue names still be withheld: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/27/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for nearly two dozen Pennsylvania clergy argued before the state Supreme Court on Wednesday that their clients’ names should continue to be withheld from a sweeping grand jury report on child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses. A version of the report, which identified over 300 priests alleged to have engaged in sexual abuse over the last 70 years, was released in August with about two dozen names redacted. The state attorney general’s office has argued that the full report — with the names of those accused clergy — should be released to the public.

The report, which has drawn national attention, has spurred other states to try to emulate the process to investigate and make public the allegations against clergy members. The Kentucky attorney general endorsed legislation this week that would allow him to use a special grand jury that could lead to a similar investigation.

At Wednesday’s hearing in Philadelphia, the court asked the lawyers to address whether there was a remedy that could be granted to those priests who say they weren’t given an adequate chance to appear before the grand jury and address the accusations against them.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to force people in Pennsylvania convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence or subject to protective orders to surrender their guns within 24 hours moved closer to becoming law Wednesday after approval by the state House. State representatives voted 131-62 for a bill that would also end the ability to turn over weapons to family members or friends — instead they would have to go to police, a gun dealer or a lawyer. Eight Democrats joined nearly half the Republican members in voting against it.

Current law gives people convicted of domestic violence 60 days to turn over guns, and they can give them to neighbors, or to relatives or friends who don’t live in the same home. The proposal goes over to the Senate, which voted unanimously for a similar measure in March. A spokeswoman for the majority Republican caucus said senators are expected to consider the House bill in the coming days. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports the bill. Three hours of floor debate pitted supporters, who described it as a way to battle the plague of domestic violence, against opponents concerned with the infringement of Second Amendment gun rights and what they said were flaws in the legislation.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a daytime drama, all right. But unlike “Days of Our Lives,” ”The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” — The Nominee and the Accuser isn’t scripted — and will be on just about every channel you’ll turn to this morning. All the biggest broadcast and cable news networks have cleared their daytime schedules today to cover today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

The hearing involves Supreme Court nominee Brett Cavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who says he sexually assaulted her when they were high school students during the 1980s. The wall-to-wall coverage of a hearing involving a Supreme Court nominee will no doubt rekindle memories of the hearings held when Clarence Thomas was accused by Anita Hill of sexual harassment in 1991.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After spending years building his persona as a model husband and father, Bill Cosby took an abrupt turn nearly 15 years ago with a now-infamous speech to an NAACP convention. He used his celebrity status to condemn poor African-Americans, chiding them to pull up their sagging pants, deriding them for having children out of wedlock and blaming them for their impoverished circumstances.

“Are you not paying attention? People with their hat on backwards, pants down around the crack . with names like Shaniqua, Shaligua, Mohammed and all that crap, and all of them are in jail.” Cosby himself is now headed to a Pennsylvania prison cell, and many black Americans see his sentence as a moment of racial comeuppance.

As they learned of Cosby’s three- to 10-year prison term for sexual assault, the same people who were his targets in the 2004 speech regarded his fate as a convergence of karma, hubris and hypocrisy. Some quoted Cosby’s own words in tweets announcing the sentence.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island political candidate is making an unusual appeal to supporters. He’s asking them not to volunteer for his campaign, or to give it any money. Republican nominee for state treasurer Michael Riley says in a statement issued Wednesday that he’s “facing an obvious uphill battle” in his race against incumbent Democratic Treasurer Seth Magaziner and that the donations would not change what he terms “the likely inevitable outcome.”

Riley says, “Please do not contribute your hard-earned money as my chances are very slim.” Every statewide office and congressional seat in Rhode Island is held by a Democrat, and the General Assembly is heavily Democratic. Riley says his website will stay up but all other campaign activities will cease. He asks people to vote in their own best interests.

BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been holding yard sales to pay for funeral expenses. His own. Some of his customers are going a step further to help. David Dunkleberger says he and his friend Ed Sheets pulled into a yard sale in Brownstown last month. He says the man running it, Willie Davis, told him he was selling his belongings to pay for a funeral.

When asked whose funeral, the 66-year-old Davis replied: “Mine.” Davis, who served in the Navy in the 1970s, has been diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma. Ed Sheets tells WJAC-TV it “broke your heart” hearing Davis’s story and they wanted to help him “so his last days could be a little more peaceful.”

The two set up a GoFundMe page to help offset funeral costs.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota will award the late rock star Prince an honorary degree to recognize his influence on music and his role in shaping his hometown of Minneapolis. University President Eric Kaler and Regent Darrin Rosha will present the school’s highest honor, the Doctorate of Humane Letters, to Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, in a ceremony on campus Wednesday evening.

The university had been preparing to present it to Prince himself before he died of an accidental painkiller overdose in 2016. Students from the university’s School of Music will be joined by guest artists Kirk Johnson, Jellybean Johnson, St. Paul Peterson, Cameron Kinghorn and a surprise guest in paying tribute to Prince by performing music associated with his career. While the event is free, it’s already booked to capacity.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A turtle in a wheelchair? A turtle in a wheelchair fashioned out of Legos? Yes and yes. News reports in Baltimore say a wild turtle with a broken shell is rolling around on a wheelchair made of Legos while its on the mend at the Maryland Zoo. Veterinarians performed surgery on the eastern box turtle found in July with fractures to the underside of his shell.

Zoo vet Garrett Fraess says it’s important for the shell to stay off the ground so it can heal properly. And since no one makes turtle-sized wheelchairs, Fraess sent sketches to a friend who is a Lego enthusiast — who built a device that can keep the turtle’s shell elevated — while allowing his legs to move. It’s expected the turtle will be in the wheelchair until spring.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota honored Prince yesterday with a posthumous honorary degree. Prince’s sister, Tyka (TY’-kah) Nelson, accepted the Doctorate of Humane Letters. Prince was honored for his influence on music and on his hometown of Minneapolis.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

DENVER (AP) — Hard-throwing German Marquez started with eight straight strikeouts to match a modern-era big league record, and the Colorado Rockies routed the Philadelphia Phillies 14-0 to move into first place in the NL West. Colorado outscored the Phillies by 34-4 over the first three games of the four-game series.

David Dahl homered for the third straight game, and the Rockies went deep four times in all as they extending their winning streak to six. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming—including the Late Day News Roundup—continues at WKOK.com.

CHICAGO (AP) — Shortly after their playoff spot was assured, the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 when Albert Almora Jr. hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 10th inning. The NL Central-leading Cubs clinched their fourth straight postseason appearance earlier in the evening when Milwaukee beat St. Louis. The Brewers, who sealed a playoff slot with their win, are a half-game behind Chicago _ one of them will win the NL Central, the other will play in the NL wild-card game next Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alshon Jeffery was cleared for contact after offseason shoulder surgery and practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s inching closer to returning to the lineup for the first time since he made a leaping 34-yard touchdown catch against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Jeffery has no regrets about playing an entire season with a torn rotator cuff. The Eagles play on Eagle 107 (107.3FM)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — As No. 9 Penn State’s offensive linemen have piled up pancake blocks, running back Miles Sanders has racked up yards and touchdowns. Together, they’re powering one of the country’s most consistently explosive rushing attacks.

Tackles Ryan Bates and Will Fries, guards Connor McGovern and Steven Gonzalez and center Michael Menet have generated 200-plus rushing yards in seven straight games. They are averaging 275 yards per game this year entering Saturday’s showdown with No. 4 Ohio State. The Penn State game will be on WKOK and WKOK.com, with coverage starting at 6pm Saturday.

