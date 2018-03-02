City Solicitor offers reduced rate for Sunbury

SUNBURY—The City of Sunbury is changing the way they pay their City Solicitor after a significant number of legal issues again this year. City Council announced recently, that compensation for the Apfelbaum Kula Law Firm will go from an hourly rate to a capped monthly rate of $8000.

City Solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum Kula says the law firm volunteered the rate change to help the city, “After careful consideration, we have decided to voluntarily cap our charges to the City and provide all of the legal services which the City relies upon at a reduced fixed monthly rate.”

The city says due to numerous legal issues, they were on pace to spend $300,000 on legal fees this year, that’s about $200,000 over budget. The new rate will be retroactive to February 1, 2018, and under the agreement the city or solicitor can withdraw at anytime. You can read Solicitor Apfelbaum’s full statement about the rate change at WKOK.com.