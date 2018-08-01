City of Sunbury begins active search for police officer

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury has official released a job posting seeking a new police officer. Mayor Kurt Karlovich released the job posting Tuesday. Qualities sought in applicants include being a U.S. Citizen, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and minimum 3-years of experience.

Applicants must also have a PA driver’s license and have reached his or her 21st birthday before the deadline for submitting applications. That deadline is August 22 at 4 p.m. You can see the full job posting at WKOK.com. The city is down to a handful of officers after retirements and resignations.

