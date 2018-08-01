City of Sunbury begins active search for police officer

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury has official released a job posting seeking a new police officer. Mayor Kurt Karlovich released the job posting Tuesday. Qualities sought in applicants include being a U.S. Citizen, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and minimum 3-years of experience.
Applicants must also have a PA driver’s license and have reached his or her 21st birthday before the deadline for submitting applications. That deadline is August 22 at 4 p.m. You can see the full job posting at WKOK.com. The city is down to a handful of officers after retirements and resignations.
Police Officer
City of Sunbury, Northumberland County is accepting applications for full-time position of Police Officer. Applicant must be a US Citizen, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, must have Act 120 Certification and minimum of 3 years Police Officer experience, must possess a PA driver’s license and have reached 21st birthday before deadline for submitting application. Selection by ranking of physical agility, written and oral test, polygraph and background investigations, per Civil Service regulations. Applications accepted until August 22, 2018 at 4:00 PM, no exceptions. Applications may be obtained by contacting City Clerk’s office at 570-286-7820 or sunbury1@ptd.net or www.sunburypa.org and returned via email or mail to City Clerk’s Office, 225 Market Street, Sunbury PA 17801. APPLICATION FEE OF $25 IS REQUIRED WITH SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION. EOE