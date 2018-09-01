City of Sunbury accepting applications for new City Administrator

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury has now posted a job posting seeking a new City Administrator. In a new job description, the officials say the City Administrator will be responsible to the mayor and city council for all operations and daily administration of the city and departments. Some duties include responding and advising council of citizen complaints, and negotiating contracts. Duties also include investigating the affairs of any police officer or department under the City Administrator’s jurisdiction.

Preferred applications should have minimum of four years of municipal government experience, management and minimum of a Bachelor’s degree. Candidates must also pass pre-employment physical, drug screen and criminal background check. City Clerk Terry Specht and City Administrative Assistant Cheryl Delsite both left their positions after over 20 years of service each. This new job description isn’t precisely either of their jobs. Applications will be accepted until September 28.