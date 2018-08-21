City of Sunbury accepting applications for Administrative Assistant

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is now accepting applications for it’s soon to be open position of Administrative Assistant/Redevelopment Authority secretary. The city is advertising the job as either full or part time. An announcement from the mayor Kurt Karlovich reads that the responsibilities vary. The complete job description can be found at www.sunburypa.org.

Applicants must have grant writing, implementation and administration experience, and must pass pre-employment physical and drug screenings and criminal background check. All applicants must send a cover letter, resume, and application, along with salary expectations and three references. Find out more at WKOK.com.

The position will be open because of the resignation of Cheryl Delsite, effective August 28. Delsite served in the position for 22 years.

Applications should be sent to:

Mayor Kurt Karlovich

City of Sunbury

225 Market St.

Sunbury, PA 17801

Or email, sunbury1@ptd.net. EOE.