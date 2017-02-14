City introduces new officer

SUNBURY— The Sunbury City Council introduced the new full-time patrol officer at their meeting, Monday night. Officer, Kevin Malukas will start February 20.

The city originally voted to hire two full- time officers but, Colby Snook turned down the offer says Mayor David Persing, “A month ago we announced through our testing system and all the testing we got done, we had two people we were going to hire. The second person on the list has since turned down the job offer, they decided they didn’t want to work full time so they were going to stay as a part-time officer.”

The city will still be looking to hire another full time officer this year, but they will need to establish a whole new list of possible hires, says Mayor Persing, “ When we advertised the first time we established it with the understanding that everybody had to be what they call act 120 certified. That means you have the right, as soon as you get hired to step on the street. In the old days they used to get 75 people to apply to these jobs, I think we had 5 so we are probably going to advertise for people that are not act 120 certified and if they pass their civil service test and etc.Then we will hire them and actually send them to school after we hire them.” (Sarah Benek)