City Council: Mayor wrong about police chief contract

SUNBURY – Sunbury City Council has responded to a statement from Mayor Kurt Karlovich to WKOK about the city’s financial situation and the future of the police department. The council’s statement also details frustrations towards the “new”mayor, feeling mistakes he’s made as mayor can now “no longer be pushed aside,” given he’s had time to adjust to the position.

In council’s statement, delivered via email to WKOK and other media, councilman Chris Reis, said council members say it is not true that council decisded Police Chief Tim Miller’s contract would remain on budget until 2019. Council says the mayor decided to meet to renew the contract with new terms and conditions. That included giving the chief an additional $200 a month for travel expenses. Council says that nullified the previous contract. They say the mayor was the one who decided the chief would not return to work when it was apparent both sides couldn’t come to a conclusion. Council says it was left to them to figure out how to fund it.

Council says hiring a police officer is a decision made by council as a whole. They say they have yet to receive all the numbers to show how the budget will be fully impacted by the departure of several officers.

Council also addressed the mayor’s Facebook page, saying they don’t condone censoring any citizen’s input. They say they have been made aware of the mayor deleting things from the page and council has no input in any of his posts. Council then says Karlovich “is the leader of the city and needs to take responsibility for these actions and stop blaming them for his misdoings.” Read the full statement below.

Full Sunbury City Council Statement

This statement is in refence to the statement sent to WKOK from Mayor Kurt Karlovich on July 13th with a subject of the police department and former chief of police Tim Miller. We felt the need at this point to clarify some things that the mayor has said as they may have misled members of our community. First off, for the past six months this council has attempted to work with Mayor Karlovich to help the city move forward, in the beginning of his term there were times where decisions he made, or things he said were pushed aside giving him the benefit of the doubt being a new mayor. Now over half a year into his term we feel those mistakes can longer be pushed aside. In the Mayor’s statement he said Tim Miller would remain on the city’s budget until 2019 due to a contract that was given to Miller by former council members and former Mayor David Persing, this is simply just not true. Earlier this year Mayor Karlovich decided to meet to renew the contract with new terms and conditions and even added to it by giving the chief an additional $200 a month for travel expenses. That nullified the previous contract. In fact, the mayor is the one who decided the chief would not be returning to work. When it was apparent the chief and the mayor could not come to a conclusion, it was left to council to figure out how to fund it. We cannot go further into the details of Chief Millers separation agreement for obvious legal reasons but we would like the public to know how the decision was made.

As far as hiring a police officer goes in 2018, this is a decision that is made by council as a whole. We have yet to receive all of the numbers to show how the budget will be fully impacted by the departure of several officers so a decision to hire a new officer just simply can’t be made yet, until we are sure we can sustain that officer for future years to come, it would be unfair to the citizens of this city along with the officer who would be hired to make this decision prematurely. We understand our department is depleted and are fully behind our police force. We understand they need officers to function and we are doing all we can to get them the help they need. We need to all sit down and discuss this with our treasurer and see where we stand.

Lastly, we would like to address Mayor Karlovich’s Facebook page. The mayor has a mayor Facebook page and it is his right to have this, but we as a group do not condone or support censoring any citizen’s input. We have been made aware the mayor has been deleting things from this page and we want the public to know what he posts on that page are completely from him and no member of council has any input. We understand it is illegal to delete things from this public page and we can no longer sit back and continue to let the mayor get away with using the excuse he is new to the office. He is a leader of this city and needs to take responsibility for these actions and stop blaming the rest of us for his misdoings.

We ask the residents for their patience as we will continue to accept public input and do our best to make the best possible decisions for our city and residents.

Thank you

Members of Sunbury City Council