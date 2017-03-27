Citizen journalists and leaders honored by the local ACLU

NORTHUMBERLAND – Over 100 people received the Thomas Paine Citizen Journalism Awards, and nearly a dozen Mifflinburg high school students were honored for writing ‘letters to the editor,’ at the local ACLU annual awards banquet Sunday night.

Additionally, the Reverend Ann Keeler Evans received the Rev. Mark M. McCullough Jr. Religious Leadership Award, Standard-Journal editor Chris Brady received the Walter Brasch Journalism Award, and Sunbury police officer Stephen Mazzeo was presented with the Justice in Law Enforcement Award.

Over 200 people were in attendance at the Central Susquehanna Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union banquet at the Front Street Station in Northumberland. The Keri L. Albright Community Catalyst Award and Leadership Award was presented to Susan Mathias, president and CEO of Transitions.

Additional awards; A transgender teen from Selinsgrove, Arin Lohr, received the Transgender Equality Award, Angela Trop of the Lewisburg Prison Project received the Central Susquehanna Chapter Exemplary Service Award. The people heard Tracy McCants Lewis of the state ACLU discuss flaws in our nation’s criminal justice system.