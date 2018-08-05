Church leaders tried to prevent scandal: AP PA headlines, sports, and scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A grand jury investigating clergy sex abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses found that church leaders were more interested in preventing scandal than protecting children, in some cases discouraging victims from going to police or pressuring law enforcement officials to end or avoid investigations, according to a court filing.

The grand jury’s full, nearly 900-page, report is expected to be released in the next two weeks. But a court filing made public Friday, resolving one of many legal disputes over the report, included excerpts from the grand jury’s findings on the role of church leaders in the clergy abuse scandal. According to the document, the grand jury concluded that victims were “brushed aside, in every part of the state, by church leaders who preferred to protect the abusers and their institutions above all.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Midterm elections under a revamped congressional district map are certain to help transform Pennsylvania’s delegation to Congress this fall. The governor and a U.S. senator, both Democrats, will learn in three months whether voters think they deserve another term. And the status of Republican majorities in both chambers of the Legislature, large margins by historical measures, hangs in the balance.

Pennsylvania voters will have much to sort out in the general election, with advertising and campaign events certain to ramp up once they return from the beach, family reunions and Labor Day picnicking. The state’s partisan division has made it a perennial electoral battleground, and the run-up to the Nov. 6 general election will undoubtedly bring a blanket of television ads, a forest of yard signs and an army of candidates aiming to persuade the state’s inscrutable independents and finicky undecideds. Here’s a look at what the fall campaign season will hold for voters in the Keystone State:

CONGRESSIONAL RACES

The state Supreme Court’s decision to throw out the congressional map Republicans drew in 2011 and replace it with district lines approved by the court’s Democratic majority has fueled close contests to fill Pennsylvania’s 18 seats in Congress. Under the 2011 map, Republicans won 13 seats in three straight elections, even as Democrats dominated in statewide elections. This will be the first election under the new map, considered less favorable to Republicans, but still could produce a Republican majority.

Even without changes to district boundaries, this is a remarkable election because the seven vacant seats represent Pennsylvania’s largest such number in decades. Two first-time Democratic candidates are favored to flip Republican-held seats in suburban Philadelphia: Mary Gay Scanlon in a seat formerly held by Republican Patrick Meehan, who resigned in April amid an ethics scandal; and Chrissy Houlahan in a seat currently held by Republican Rep. Ryan Costello, who is not seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, three other contests are being fought in closely divided districts: Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb and Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus for a suburban Pittsburgh seat; Republican Marty Nothstein and Democrat Susan Wild for an Allentown-area seat; and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Scott Wallace for a suburban Philadelphia seat.

GOVERNOR

Four years ago, Tom Wolf was coming off winning a largely self-financed Democratic primary and was a few months away from unseating first-term Republican Gov. Tom Corbett. These days Wolf is touting his record as a freshman governor and hoping to fend off an aggressive challenge from Republican Scott Wagner, who owns a waste-hauling business and resigned his state Senate seat after winning May’s three-way GOP gubernatorial primary.

Wolf’s approval ratings are in decent shape, but in Wagner he faces a tenacious opponent who got himself elected to the Senate by doing what many thought was impossible: organizing a write-in campaign to wrest the nomination away from the party’s endorsed candidate. The two men have not agreed to a debate schedule.

Whether Wolf or Wagner wins, the state will get a new lieutenant governor. Braddock Mayor John Fetterman upset Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the Democratic primary. Wagner’s running mate is Jeff Bartos.

SENATE

Four-term U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor, is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a former state treasurer and auditor general. Casey, the son of the late former Gov. Robert P. Casey, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, while Barletta is among the president’s most reliable defenders.

Casey is seeking a third term.

Barletta has badly lagged Casey in fundraising, and no independent poll puts him within striking distance. The race has hardly drawn any national attention, while the parties battling for U.S. Senate control in November’s election are focused on races in at least 10 other states. Trump was in northeastern Pennsylvania a few days ago to campaign for Barletta.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Republicans hold commanding margins in both chambers — 121-82 in the House and 34-16 in the Senate. Democratic strategists say flipping either chamber isn’t realistic, but they are hoping for gains, and a large number of Republican vacancies has given them an opening. In the House, Democrats have candidates in 20 of the 21 open Republican seats, while the GOP has challengers in just 5 of the 12 Democratic openings.

All five Senate vacancies are Republicans: Sens. John Eichelberger, Chuck McIlhinney, Stewart Greenleaf, Randy Vulakovich and Wagner.

SMALLER LEGISLATURE

The House passed a bill that would shrink itself from 203 members to 151, and cut the Senate from 50 to 38 members, before the senators stripped out the part that applied to them and sent it back. It’s currently pending in the House, but it will not be on the fall ballot. If it passes by the end of November, which is far from certain, a referendum will be scheduled for the spring primary. Supporters had said it could make the Legislature easier to manage, and some saw an opportunity for modest cost savings. Skeptics doubted there would be majority support, when push came to shove, to vote to cut their own ranks.

REDISTRICTING AMENDMENT

A proposed constitutional amendment to revamp how the state draws legislative and congressional boundaries gained some momentum this year after the court battle produced a new congressional map. Senate Republicans, with two Democratic votes, passed a plan to have district lines drawn by a commission. The panel would consist of members chosen by legislative leaders and the governor.

The Senate-passed proposal also would drastically change the election of statewide appeals court judges, having them run in districts. That bill is currently pending in the state House, where more than 600 amendments have been filed. It appears to be stalled. Constitutional amendment advertising rules mean it’s probably already too late to have any new system in place to redraw lines as a result of the 2020 census.

Features

HELAN, Calif. (AP) — A beauty queen in the Southern California desert community of Phelan has given up her crown rather than cover up her tattoos. Sierra Leyde didn’t have tattoos when she was named Miss Phelan at age 17. But she celebrated her 18th birthday with tattoos of flowers on her upper arm and shoulder, and a shark on her forearm.

The Phelan Chamber of Commerce then asked her to sign a contract saying she would keep the tattoos covered while in her sash and crown. Leyde tells KCBS-TV she doesn’t think she should have to cover up because tattoos are now normal, but she decided to drop her title. The chamber says it has no issues with a Miss Phelan having tattoos, other than asking that they be covered during official events.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park was arrested in Glacier National Park in the third disturbance in less than a week at a national park, officials said Friday. Rangers looking for Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, found him causing a disturbance Thursday evening at the historic Many Glacier Hotel in the popular Montana park, the National Park Service said.

He remains jailed pending a hearing next week and has requested a court-appointed attorney. A message left at a phone listing for Reinke in Oregon was not immediately returned. Reinke, 55, had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Saturday and was released on $500 bond that required him to follow the law and avoid alcohol.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets fans struggling with their team’s lousy season now have somewhere to cope besides sports talk radio. An online mental health marketplace is giving free, confidential therapy sessions to Flushing faithful who fill out a form asking for their most difficult moments as fans. New York-based UMA Health made the offer this week after Tuesday’s 25-4 loss to the Washington Nationals, the worst loss in Mets history.

UMA says the lighthearted promotion is meant to bring attention to the important role of therapy. The company says it wants to eliminate the stigma of going to a therapist. The Mets, ravaged by injuries and boneheaded play, are the fifth worst team in Major League Baseball. They’re tied for last in the NL East, 16 games behind the division-leading Phillies.

Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carlos Santana had three hits and one of four Philadelphia homers, and Zach Eflin allowed three runs in eight strong innings to lead the Phillies to an 8-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Cesar Hernandez, Nick Williams and Asdrubal Cabrera also went deep for the Phillies, who won their fourth straight to move 1 ½ games ahead of Atlanta for first place in the NL East.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jedd Gyorko drove in three runs while Kolten Wong, just off the disabled list, and Yadier Molina both had three hits to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gyorko hit a pair of doubles, including a tiebreaking one in the fifth inning.

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Matakevich and Jon Bostic are competing for Pittsburgh’s opening at inside linebacker after the Steelers did not use a draft pick on the position. The winner gets to start alongside veteran Vince Williams and an opportunity to help fill the massive void left by Ryan Shazier, who is out for the season while recovering from spinal stabilization surgery.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri and Dairon Asprilla each scored on a penalty kick, and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Portland improved to 10-0-5 since its last loss on April 8 at Orlando. The undefeated run matches the club’s MLS record of 15 games set in 2013.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Terrell Owens came in wearing a suit spotted with the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and swapped that out for the prized gold jacket. His bust? That remained 600 miles away in Canton, Ohio, along with the seven other members of this year’s Hall of Fame class. It left the stage at his alma mater all to Owens. The man known as T.O. later brought out a big bucket of popcorn as Owens had a celebration uniquely his own before approximately 3,000 adoring fans.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn state cornerback John Reid injured his left knee during spring the spring practice last year and watched his teammates go 11-2, challenge for a second straight Big Ten championship, beat Washington in the Fiesta Bowl and finish ranked eighth in the country to make two years in row in the top 10 for the Nittany Lions. Reid returns in 2018, looking to help lock down Penn State’s secondary and anchor a rebuilt defense.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP-Scorecard

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Houston 14 L-A Dodgers 0 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Boston 4 N-Y Yankees 1 Final Chi White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 1 Final Cleveland 3 L-A Angels 0 Final Minnesota 8 Kansas City 2 Final Texas 3 Baltimore 1 Final Oakland 2 Detroit 1 Final Toronto 5 Seattle 1 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Cincinnati 7 Washington 1 Final Chi Cubs 5 San Diego 4 Final Philadelphia 8 Miami 3 Final St. Louis 8 Pittsburgh 4 Final Washington 6 Cincinnati 2 Final Milwaukee 8 Colorado 4 Final N-Y Mets 3 Atlanta 0 Final Arizona 9 San Francisco 3 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Indiana 68 N-Y Liberty 55 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Houston at L-A Dodgers 4:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE L-A Angels at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. Chi White Sox at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Texas 3:05 p.m. Detroit at Oakland 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Seattle 4:10 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Boston 8:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia 1:35 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington 1:35 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. San Diego at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona 4:10 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Las Vegas at Connecticut 3:00 p.m. Washington at Dallas 4:00 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Sparks 7:00 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

