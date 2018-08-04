Church leaders “brushed aside” victim complaints: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/4/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A soon-to-be-released grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses says that church leaders in every part of the state “brushed aside” victim complaints to prevent scandals. That finding and others from the grand jury were disclosed in a court filing Friday. It reveals that the grand jury also found that several diocesan administrators, including bishops, pressured victims and police to end or avoid investigations.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old boy was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting. It happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the city’s Kensington section. A man in his mid-20s was hospitalized in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach. A 20-year-old woman was in stable condition with wounds to her right thigh and left calf. The boy died shortly before 7 p.m. No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in suburban Philadelphia say a man stabbed and then repeatedly drove over his estranged girlfriend, crushing her to death, as co-workers tried to help her. At a news conference Friday, a tearful district attorney choked up as he described the attack, which was caught on surveillance footage. Lawrence Crawley is charged with murder in the death of Angela Stith. Crawley set himself on fire when police stopped his SUV, and is in critical condition. It was unclear if he has an attorney yet.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The remains of a 20-year-old soldier from Pittsburgh who died in the Korean War are being returned to his family. Army Sgt. William A. Larkins will be buried with full military honors Aug. 10 in Bridgeville, southwest of Pittsburgh. Larkins was reported missing in action in December 1950 as his 503rd Field Artillery Battalion was fighting in the Ch’ongch’on River region of North Korea.

A returning prisoner of war told authorities Larkins had been captured and died in a POW camp in January 1951. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says DNA testing as well as dental and anthropological analysis helped identify his remains, which were recovered as part of an excavation in 2005. More than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, according to the Department of Defense.

Features

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve a cross-shaped memorial on public land which serves to honor the men killed in World War I. The Washington Post reports Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a brief in the case, which challenges the constitutionality of the 40-foot-tall (12-meter) cross in Prince George’s County. The cross sits in a median at an intersection in Bladensburg and is maintained with taxpayer funds.

The court has not decided whether to take the case. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan wrote a letter Friday saying the brief moves the state one step closer to “having the wrongs of lower court decisions righted by the Supreme Court.” The Washington-based American Humanist Association filed a lawsuit saying religious symbolism on public land violates the First Amendment.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Turn-of-the-century tour books, lots of Confederate cash, a post-Civil War medal from a Union veterans’ group, and a flag too tattered by time to tell whether it was U.S. or Confederate were among items removed Friday from a 1913 time capsule buried beneath a Confederate monument. The statue of the Confederacy’s first general, P.G.T. Beauregard , was among four Confederate monuments removed last year. Its pedestal was removed last week.

Stuck to the pedestal’s bottom was a copper box — a time capsule holding some items dating back to the Civil War. When the box and pedestal were separated, the box was open, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. He spoke at a news conference as the box’s damp, musty contents were unpacked for the first time. He said New Orleans’ City Park asked his office, which runs the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, to take custody of the time capsule, which was buried the year before the statue was erected.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Call it a tail-wagging ending to a doggone good story. After a year — and dozens of miles — apart, a pit bull named Ratchet was reunited on Friday with his owner, thanks to the dogged determination of another South Carolina dog lover. Esther Atkins was walking her border collie mix, Grace, this week near their Greenville home when they both noticed a sturdy brown and white pup cowering in a mud puddle. After some gentle cajoling, Atkins said that the timid canine followed her home, where she went to work on social media trying to find his owner.

After ultimately taking the dog to have him scanned for a tracking microchip, Atkins said that she got in touch with a woman in Greenwood, some 70 miles (113 kilometers) away. It turns out that the 4-year-old, purebred pit bull named Ratchet had been missing for a year — and his owner feared he was dead. “Her kids were screaming and crying in the background,” Atkins said, describing the fateful phone call. “He had been with them his entire life.” According to Ratchet’s owner, a neighbor frustrated that the dog often ended up in his yard told the owners that he’d killed their pup.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies continue their series with the Miami Marlins tonight on WKOK. Coverage begins at 6:30 with first pitch at 7:05.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Houston 2 L-A Dodgers 1 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Chi White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 2, 10 Innings Final L-A Angels 7 Cleveland 4 Final Boston 4 N-Y Yankees 1 Final Texas 11 Baltimore 3 Final Minnesota 6 Kansas City 4 Final Oakland 1 Detroit 0, 13 Innings Final Toronto 7 Seattle 2 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Chi Cubs 5 San Diego 4 Final Philadelphia 5 Miami 1 Final Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 6 Final Atlanta 2 N-Y Mets 1 Final Milwaukee 5 Colorado 3 Final Arizona 6 San Francisco 3 Cincinnati at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Atlanta 89 Chicago 74 Final Seattle 85 Minnesota 75 Las Vegas at Washington 8:00 p.m. TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Houston at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE N-Y Yankees at Boston 4:05 p.m. Chi White Sox at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m. L-A Angels at Cleveland 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Texas 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Oakland 9:05 p.m. Toronto at Seattle 10:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati at Washington 1:05 p.m. San Diego at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona 8:10 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Indiana at N-Y Liberty 3:00 p.m.

