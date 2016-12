SUNBURY – The Department of Public Works of the City of Sunbury will be picking up Christmas trees until January 9. All decorations, lights, and trees stands must be removed before placing it at the curb for pick up.

Residents can either call 570-286-5761, leaving a message with the address for pickup. Or trees can be taken to the brush pile located behind Beiter’s on North 4th Street on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m until noon.