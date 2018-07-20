Christmas in July will be coming to the Hotel Edison

SUNBURY – The Hotel Edison and Spreading Antler’s Foundation will be joining forces soon to accept “Christmas Gifts” for needy children in The Valley. The twist for this “Christmas in July” is the Christmas Gifts are to be school supplies or monetary donations.

Spreading Antlers is an organization that’s geared towards helping children, says Slade Shreck of the Spreading Antler’s Foundation, “Anything we can do to help out any youth in the area, that’s what we’re there for, and we’re always looking for more people to come on board. It’s all about the kids in the area and making them better, productive students.”

Spreading Antlers provide annual programs like the summer swimming program, and events like the kiddie Christmas party and the annual Easter Egg hunt which draws hundreds of kids.

Brian Pope, operator of the restaurant and bar in the Edison Hotel told us what people should bring to Christ in July, “Bring in school supplies and monetary donations that we can hand off to Spreading Antlers to help offset any kind of pricing that needs to be done with picking school supplies for the students in need. So we’ll be there picking up and receiving gifts for the kids.”

The Christmas in July event will be held at the Hotel Edison in Sunbury on Wednesday, July 25 from 4pm to 9pm. They will have their full menu available and a summertime Santa. You can hear more from this conversation at WKOK.com.