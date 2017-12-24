Christmas Eve AP Headlines and Sports Scoreboard and Schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says there’s “no doubt” that a gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania’s state capital, wounding one of them, was targeting police officers. Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says 51-year-old Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at a capital police officer shortly after 4 p.m. Friday and later at a state trooper, wounding her. Marsico says both officers were in marked vehicles.

El-Mofty was killed during a shootout with local and state police. Authorities say he was armed with two handguns. The trooper struck is “doing well” and expected to make a full recovery. El-Mofty has ties to the Middle East and recently traveled there, but the motive for the attack isn’t yet known. Marsico asked for information from the public about El-Mofty.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — George Washington and his troops’ annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River has been saved by boats made by children. Organizers had feared the crossing would have to be canceled because low water levels in the river between Pennsylvania and New Jersey would have made it impossible for re-enactors to navigate their wooden Durham boats.

But Philadelphia Waterborne, a nonprofit that teaches boat-building skills to middle- and high-school students, is lending the organizers six handmade, 12-foot rowboats. The boats only draw about six inches of water, meaning they can get across the river under current conditions. The river’s water level needs to be at least 9 feet above sea level to use the Durham boats, and recent water levels have been around 8.3 feet.

Organizers had said a “pretty significant amount” of precipitation would be needed to raise the river’s water levels in time for the event. The crossing — which was the trek that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War — is the highlight of the annual event that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey. It also features Washington rallying the troops and other historical speeches and processions.

UNDATED (AP) — Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial was one of the top Pennsylvania stories of 2017. The “Cosby Show” star denied accusations that he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The jury deliberated for six days without reaching a verdict, resulting in a mistrial. In Harrisburg, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law a major gambling expansion, while lawmakers clashed over an effort to impose a severance tax on Marcellus Shale drilling. And several politicians fell to scandal.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The outgoing president of the Miss America Organization is apologizing to a former Miss America whose weight he ridiculed in an email exchange with other pageant officials. Josh Randle tells The Associated Press his inappropriate response to an email about the appearance of 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan came several months before he worked at the Miss America Organization, based in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

But he nonetheless apologized to her on Saturday, saying the comment does not reflect his values or those of the organization. Randle was one of three top Miss America officials to resign Saturday, along with CEO Sam Haskell and Chairman Lynn Weidner. Hagan was among dozens of former Miss Americas who signed a petition calling on the group’s leadership to step down.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Vargas says she is leaving ABC News next spring after two decades, much of it as anchor of the newsmagazine “20/20.” ABC News President James Goldston says in a statement Friday that Vargas is leaving to pursue new ventures. She is 55. In a note to colleagues, Vargas says that she is “incredibly lucky to work with the best in the business.” She co-anchors the newsmagazine with David Muir, after having replaced Barbara Walters 14 years ago.

Goldston says he was most proud of Vargas’ courage in telling about her struggles with anxiety and alcoholism. But both sides have kissed and made up. They released a joint statement Friday acknowledging problems with last year’s show and saying they are thrilled to have “an incredible night of music and celebration” planned. Carey was the first live headline performer for the longtime special in 2005, and that performance went seamlessly.

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — A life-size elf mannequin on display in a Massachusetts yard has been turning heads — and occasionally losing his own. Actress Melissa McMeekin has been having a little fun by moving her 6-foot-tall elf doll to different locations outside her Rockport home. During the countdown to Christmas, Daryl the red-suited elf has appeared seated on a tree branch and in other strange poses.

He’s been seen riding a bicycle, lying on a hammock and tied up like a hostage. McMeekin tells the Gloucester Times her family has been getting a kick out of the double takes the moveable elf has elicited from passers-by. She says on one blustery day Daryl fell off his bike and his head landed a few feet away. McMeekin’s acting credits include “The Fighter,” ”American Hustle” and other films.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police have a new mystery to solve: Who wrote a 1944 love letter discovered within the walls of a house being remodeled? The Greenfield Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday to ask for the public’s help in figuring out the backstory behind the handwritten letter. Police say the letter is dated April 19, 1944, and was penned by a man who identified himself only as Walter.

The letter was addressed to Miss Betty Miller, of Greenfield. In the letter, Walter makes no attempt to hide his affections. He writes: “I have always thought more of you than any other girl, and I still do.” Police say they only have one motive: reuniting the letter with Miller or her family.

Today on Newsradio 1070 WKOK, we have Legends of Success at 11am, then Meet the Press. Then enjoy CBS Sportsradio. They’ll have the latest from college sports, the NFL and more. Tune in tomorrow on WKOK, we will have Christmas Day news, AccuWeather and sports.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — James Harrison’s long tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers is over. The AFC North champions released the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker and 2008 NFL defensive player of the year to make room for right tackle Marcus Gilbert. Gilbert is returning from a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. The 39-year-old Harrison is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks, piling up 80.5 during his 14 seasons with the Steelers.

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Serge Ibaka had 17 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-86 for their 10th straight home victory. Delon Wright matched his season-high with 14 points while Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas each had 12 for the Raptors, who have won six straight overall and 12 of 13. Toronto is 10-1 in December, second only to Golden State’s 10-0 mark this month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pierre-Luc DuBois’ first NHL shootout goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. It was Columbus’ 11th consecutive home victory over Philadelphia dating to 2008. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots for his 20th win.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Gibson stopped 29 shots for his first shutout of the season, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0. Gibson, a Pittsburgh native, kept the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in check for the 13th shutout of his career. Rickard Rakell, Andrew Cogliano, Ondrej Kase and Cam Fowler scored for the Ducks, who wrapped up a six-game road trip with a flourish.

