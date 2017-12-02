Christmas Candlelight Service coming up at SU

SELINSGROVE – Come and kickoff the holiday season by joining in Susquehanna University’s most cherished traditions. The university’s annual Christmas Candlelight Service is Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium. The service coincides with Selinsgrove’s Late Shoppers night. Admission is free.

The Rev. Scott Kershner, university chaplain, will preside over the service. He’ll be assisted by Rev. Turkura Michael, of the St. Pius X Church in Selinsgrove and spiritual advisor to SU’s Catholic community. The service will also feature numerous student ensembles from the Department of Music. Those include the University Choir and Chorale, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble.

Attendees are encouraged to donate a kid-friendly food item that doesn’t require a can opener or scissors and doesn’t need to be refrigerated. All donations will go to the local Meals for Seals program. (Matt Catrillo)