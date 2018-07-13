Children’s day camp at R.B. Winter State Park

MIFFLINBURG – A children’s day camp is coming up at R.B. Winter State Park next week and time is running out to register. DiscoverE! Penn’s Adventures Day Camp is Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The camp is for ages 9-12.

Activities include kayaking, fishing, archery, backpacking and camping skills. Participants who complete the camp will received the Bureau of State Parks DiscoverE!- Penn’s Adventrues badge and a certificate.

Pre-registration is required and will be limited to 15 children on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration will closed Friday. A minimum of six children is required to hold this event. There is a $10 fee. For more information or to register call 570-966-1455.

Children will need to bring a bad lunch/drinks each day and be dressed for outdoor conditions. That includes water shoes, clothes that can get wet and rain gear. Sunscreen, hats, sunglasses and bug repellants are also recommended.