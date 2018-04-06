“Children Only” fishing area opening Saturday

Fishing area for children is opening this week

SUNBURY – Soon, some children in the Valley eager to fish will have their own area to enjoy. Thanks to a request from landowners along the Little Shamokin Creek, the PA Fish and Boat Commission has established a “Special Regulations, Children Only” fishing area on the creek. This regulation makes the area available to fishing exclusively for children 12 and younger.

It will go into affect this Saturday and run through May 31. Saturday is the mentored youth fishing day on the stream, where fishing will be allowed for children 12 and younger from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. only. There is a two trout limit for all youth. Both youth and mentor must posssess a valid fishing license or a voluntary youth fishing license on the mentored youth day. The adult must also possess a valid trout permit.

We have more details at WKOK.com, and on the website for the Little Shamokin Creek Watershed group…we have that link at WKOK.com.

No fishing will then be allowed from Saturday at 7 p.m. until April 14 at 8 a.m., which is the opening day for trout fishing on these waters. During the period of April 14 to May 31, an adult won’t need a valid license to assist the child. The daily limit for anglers during this period is five trout. The regulation also says adults are not allowed to fish or kill any trout in this area until June 1