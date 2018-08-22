Child sexual assault has lasting impacts

SUNBURY – Parents need to listen to their kids when they tell them an adult is acting inappropriately around them and they need to believe them. That is one of the remarks from Dr. Nicole Quinlan, a psychologist at the Child Advocacy Center at Geisinger, during her recent interview with On The Mark about child sexual assault.

She says parents need to tell their kids they will believe them no matter what, “You know, in many cases, especially when kids have been told no one will believe them and that plays out, that further compounds their sense of helplessness.”

Quinlan says adults can help by educating themselves and their kids on the subject, and to never ignore accusations from their kids. She also says violators aren’t usually strangers, and typically have more than one victim, “Not entirely surprising, if you consider the length of time that the investigations covered. And the fact that we know that predators that prey on children don’t usually just have one or two victims, they often have many. And so I think it’s likely that the numbers that are already hard to digest will likely grow.”

To hear more from Dr. Quinlan, visit WKOK.com.