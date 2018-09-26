Child sex abuse proposal passed: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/26/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state House overwhelmingly passed a proposal Tuesday to give victims of child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania an opportunity to file lawsuits over claims that would otherwise be too outdated to pursue, but a key Senate leader said the current draft had “glaring problems” that required more work. The House voted 173-21 without debate to send the Senate a bill creating a two-year window for litigation, a way for older victims to pursue lawsuits that fall outside the state’s statute of limitations.

Establishing such a window was among the recommendations in a state grand jury report last month that found hundreds of Roman Catholic priests abused children in the state going back to the 1940s, and that church officials covered it up. After a closed-door meeting among Senate Republicans to discuss the bill, majority leaders emerged to say they planned to make additional changes, mentioning grand jury recommendations to stop nondisclosure agreements in civil settlements from prohibiting contact with police and changes to rules for reporting suspected child abuse.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A group examining election security in Pennsylvania urged Congress and state lawmakers Tuesday to speed up the funding required to replace voting machines, noting most lack a paper record needed to check for fraud and errors. The Blue Ribbon Commission on Pennsylvania’s Election Security released interim recommendations and said the estimated $125 million to replace all machines statewide was “a relative bargain.”

“Pennsylvania’s elections are at risk,” the interim report said. “And one of the biggest risks is one that we can control — properly funding our election security, including by procuring voting machines that use voter-marked paper ballots.” The administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said earlier this year that counties buying new electronic voting systems must insure they leave a paper trail. The Pennsylvania Department of State is strongly considering banning the use of machines without a paper trail by the 2020 spring primary.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s wife is claiming a prosecutor used “falsified evidence” to win a conviction against him. Camille Cosby released a statement after her husband was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. She claims District Attorney Kevin Steele, at trial, presented doctored audio of a recorded phone conversation between Cosby and the accuser’s mother. She says the defense team plans to raise the issue on appeal.

Steele rejected the allegation, saying: “It that’s what they’ve got, it’s beyond a hail Mary.” Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt, meanwhile, says the 81-year-old comedian is “doing great” after learning his sentence. Wyatt says Cosby “knows that these are lies,” adding: “You know what this country has done to black men for centuries.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have introduced an odd-looking new team mascot — a 7-foot fuzzy creature named Gritty with a wild, orange beard. The character’s debut triggered an outpouring of comments online, including “Good luck sleeping tonight, Flyers fans” and comparisons to ZZ Top and the Muppets. Twitter users created memes with Gritty taking the place of horror-movie villains and splicing his head onto other disturbing images.

The cross-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted, “lol ok” — to which Gritty responded, “Sleep with one eye open tonight, bird.” The reaction seemed to be exactly what the Flyers were going for. Gritty’s final tweet of the day included the message, “Goodnight, internet,” and a photo of the crazed-looking mascot squeezing what looked to be Champagne out of a squirt bottle.

Features

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi is trying to speed up the process of removing a donor’s name from its journalism school after his Facebook post that drew backlash as being racist. Ed Meek last week requested his name be removed from the Meek School of Journalism and New Media. He did so days after posting photos of two black women in short dresses and suggesting that they exemplify problems that could cause declining property values.

The women were Ole Miss students who had dressed up after a football game. Both said his post was offensive. Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter says Tuesday that campus councils will ask the state College Board to remove Meek’s name from the journalism school, where Meek and his wife donated $5.3 million in 2009.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Tuesday of using a “con game” to scuttle Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, forcefully dismissing allegations against the judge as Republicans began preparations for a pivotal hearing Thursday with Christine Blasey Ford, a woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh’s march toward Senate confirmation has been rocked by allegations of decades-old sexual improprieties from two women.

Preparing for the hearing with Ford, Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley of Iowa said Republicans had hired an “investigating counsel” to handle questioning. He declined to provide the attorney’s name. “We’re going to ask some questions on our side, by this person, for the same amount of time as the Democrats have collectively on the other side. And we’re doing it strictly to depoliticize the whole operation, to offer Dr. Ford the professional environment she asked for,” Grassley said.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — His Hollywood career and good-guy image in ruins, Bill Cosby was led away to prison in handcuffs Tuesday at age 81 for perhaps the rest of his days, sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his gated estate. The punishment made him the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be sent to prison and completed the dizzying, late-in-life fall from grace for the comedian, TV star and breaker of racial barriers.

“It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come,” Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill said. He quoted from victim Andrea Constand’s statement to the court, in which she said Cosby took her “beautiful, young spirit and crushed it.”

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A publicist for once-beloved actor Bill Cosby complained that his conviction and three- to 10-year prison term for sexual assault Tuesday stem from a racist and sexist justice system, as the defense vowed to appeal the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

Cosby, 81, was spending his first night alone in a Pennsylvania prison after being accustomed to a life filled with handlers and household help. Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said that Cosby was “one of the greatest civil rights leaders in the United States for over the past 50 years,” while decrying the trial as the “most sexist and racist” in the country’s history.

LOUIS (AP) — A quirk in the mail delivery system that forced some rural Missouri residents living along the Iowa and Arkansas borders to have mailing addresses in neighboring states has been fixed, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said Tuesday. The idiosyncrasy affected just a few people but created problems and red tape when they voted, paid taxes and even when they died.

McCaskill learned about the oddity last year and began inquiries to the U.S. Postal Service. In a letter to McCaskill on Monday, Postmaster General Megan Brennan wrote that the issue has been resolved and those who previously suffered from border confusion can now use Missouri as their state designation. Brennan said the conversion has actually been in place for several months without any reported problems.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Don’t look now — but Dunkin’ Donuts is giving the ultimate “dunk” to its signature product — by ridding itself of the “donuts” part of its name. Why the change? The company wants to reflect its increasing focus on coffee and other drinks, which make up 60 percent of its sales. It also is trying to de-emphasize doughnuts, since they aren’t considered the healthiest of food choices. But for those who still like them, the company says doughnuts are still on the menu. The name change officially takes effect in January.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

DENVER (AP) — David Dahl homered for a second straight night, a three-run shot in the third, and the Colorado Rockies vaulted into the final NL wild-card spot by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-3. The Rockies’ fifth straight win moved them a half-game in front of St. Louis for the second wild-card after the Cardinals lost 12-4 to Milwaukee. Colorado trailed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by 1½ games entering the night and still has a chance to win its first division title. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

CHICAGO (AP) — Slugger Kris Bryant exited with a bruised left wrist, Mike Montgomery got hit hard over four-plus innings and the Chicago Cubs stumbled again in their playoff run with a 6-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs missed a chance to clinch a franchise-record fourth straight trip to the postseason for the second time in as many nights. And their lead in the NL Central over Milwaukee shrunk to a half game, with the Brewers beating St. Louis 12-4.

