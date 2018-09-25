Child sex abuse proposal approved: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/25/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue was overwhelmingly approved by the state House on Monday, as supporters cheered from the gallery. The 171-23 vote was on an amendment to adopt the window, a recommendation contained in last month’s grand jury report that found about 300 Roman Catholic priests had victimized children at six of the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses over 70 years. The report accused senior church leaders of covering it up.

The bill , which could get a final House vote Tuesday, would also give victims more time to file lawsuits, limited under current law to until the victim turns 30, and eliminate all time limits for criminal prosecutions in such cases going forward. It was the first legislative session since the grand jury report’s release on Aug. 14.

“The world is watching what we’re doing,” said Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat who spoke of his own victimization as a teenager by a priest. “Do you stand with victims, or do you stand with pedophiles or the institutions that protect pedophiles?”

Opponents argued that retroactive changes to the statute of limitations violate the state constitution , a question likely to end up in the courts if the bill becomes law. Rep. Michael Corr, R-Montgomery, said government does not have the right to take away a “vested” right to use existing time limits in law as a defense. Corr said there is an “ample body of law to suggest that the amendment, unfortunately, is unconstitutional.” A final House vote could occur Tuesday, and if it passes it will go back to face an uncertain future in the Senate. The top-ranking Senate Republican, President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati of Jefferson County, has also argued that the retroactive window violates the state constitution.

The state’s Catholic dioceses announced Friday that they are willing to set up a victims’ compensation fund — as Scarnati has also proposed — but offered no details about funding or how it would work.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, praised passage of the Rozzi amendment, calling it “a huge step forward for the abused” and urging lawmakers to send it to him.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Bill Cosby to five to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in court Monday that the 81-year-old comedian is still capable of slipping women drugs and assaulting them. He says the sentence should send the message to others that “nobody’s above the law.”

Steele quoted from chief accuser Andrea Constand’s victim-impact statement, which said the attack had crushed her spirit. Cosby’s lawyers are trying to keep him out of prison, calling it an “excessive hardship.”

Court has adjourned for the day. The judge is expected to sentence Cosby on Tuesday. He could get up to 30 years in prison.

MARS, Pa. (AP) — Officials say some minor injuries were reported after a school bus carrying children ran over an embankment in a construction zone in western Pennsylvania and landed on its side. Emergency dispatchers in Butler County say the crash on route 228 in Adams Township occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Monday.

The Mars Area School District says some minor injuries were reported, and the district is contacting parents of all students who were on the bus. WPXI reports that at least four patients are being treated. The station says at 41 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. A spokeswoman for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 told the Tribune-Review that the bus struck a piece of equipment in the median of the constriction zone.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Scrabble players, time to rethink your game because 300 new words are coming your way, including some long-awaited gems: OK and ew, to name a few. Merriam-Webster released the sixth edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” on Monday, four years after the last freshening up. The company, at the behest of Scrabble owner Hasbro Inc., left out one possibility under consideration for a hot minute — RBI — after consulting competitive players who thought it potentially too contentious. There was a remote case to be made since RBI has morphed into an actual word, pronounced rib-ee.

But that’s OK because, “OK.” “OK is something Scrabble players have been waiting for, for a long time,” said lexicographer Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster. “Basically two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game.” There’s more good news in qapik, adding to an arsenal of 20 playable words beginning with q that don’t need a u. Not that Scrabblers care all that much about definitions, qapik is a monetary unit in Azerbaijan.

NEW YORK (AP) — Weight Watchers is trimming its name to just two letters: WW. The company says it is renaming itself to focus more on overall wellness and not just dieting. Its app, for example, will offer tips and meditation and give out rewards for tracking meals and exercise.

WW has seen a rise in subscribers, helped by a 2015 investment by Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul has appeared on commercials for the company, promoting her weight loss. WW had 4.5 million subscribers at the end of June, a 28 percent increase from the same period a year before. The New York-based company says users will see changes to its app starting next week.

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Six contestants for a promotion at Six Flags St. Louis will compete for a $300 prize, season tickets and other perks, and all they have to do is spend 30 hours in a coffin. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that participants chosen for the ghoulish contest will bide their time in 2-by-7-foot coffins from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the park. The contest celebrates the 30th year of Fright Fest.

Contestants get a brief hourly bathroom break, but otherwise remain coffin-bound. All who complete the challenge get two 2019 Gold Season passes and other park prizes. If more than one makes it to 30 hours, a drawing will determine who gets the $300. One more perk: Successful coffin dwellers get to keep the coffin.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Capping a tumultuous week in which star receiver Antonio Brown made headlines by shouting at an assistant coach on the sidelines, the Steelers built a 20-point halftime lead before holding on for their first win. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Even with Carson Wentz back, the Philadelphia Eagles are far from complete. Three of the team’s top skill position players weren’t on the field for Sunday’s 20-16 win over Indianapolis but could be nearing a return. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles are getting closer to rejoining the offense after missing a combined six games. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray pitched seven crisp innings and drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a five-run third to help the Colorado Rockies rout the Philadelphia Phillies 10-1. Colorado won its fourth straight game since being swept in Los Angeles by the NL West-leading Dodgers. The Rockies remained 1½ games behind the Dodgers but closed within a half-game of St. Louis for the top wild card. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 5 Toronto 3

Final Boston 6 Baltimore 2

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 1

Final Cleveland 4 Chi White Sox 0

Final L-A Angels 5 Texas 4, 11 Innings

Final Oakland 7 Seattle 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 Miami 3

Final Pittsburgh 5 Chi Cubs 1

Final Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 4

Final Colorado 10 Philadelphia 1

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Arizona 4

Final San Diego 5 San Francisco 0

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Boston 4 Philadelphia 3

Final OT N-Y Rangers 4 New Jersey 3

Final Montreal 5 Toronto 1

Final Dallas 5 Minnesota 3

Final OT Winnipeg 5 Calgary 4

Final L.A. Kings 4 Vancouver 1

Final Colorado 5 Vegas 3

Final Anaheim 4 Arizona 2

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 30 Tampa Bay 27

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Columbus at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

