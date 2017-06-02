Child abuse related charges filed against a Valley officer

SUNBURY — A Sunbury police officer–off the job while she is being investigated–is facing felony charges of failing to report suspected child abuse. Jamie Quinn was arrested by Stonington state troopers Friday.

She is a ‘mandatory reporter’ according to Pennsylvania law, so she is required to report any suspected criminal behavior involving children. Troopers have been investigating the case for months.

She allegedly did not report that city owned cellphone turned up in the hands of some students at Line Mountain School District. There the students were transmitting sexually explicit pictures on it, and there is evidence, the teens were told by Quinn to delete the images and deny it–if questioned.

She is free on $10,000 bail after arraignment in front of District Justice Ben Apfelbaum.