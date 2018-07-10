Chief Miller out, on paid medical leave until April 2019

Miller leaving Sunbury PD, Hare named temporary replacement

SUNBURY— Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller is leaving the department and Corporal Brad Hare has been named Interim Chief of Police. Miller’s departure was announced at the council meeting Monday night, nearly a week after his paid medical leave was announced.

City Solicitor Joel Wiest said in a statement approved by Miller that he has hidden wounds, “It may be a surprise but Tim has been suffering from hidden wounds that have caused him much distress in his professional and private life. Tim has battled and suffered silently through pain most of us could hardly imagine. While Tim’s wounds are not visible to most whom he interacts with daily, they are very visible to his family who have shared in Tim’s struggle for several years.”

Wiest would not disclose any details on Miller’s medical condition. Miller will receive $89,000 annually and full benefits April of 2019.

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich assured the public that Miller’s departure will not affect the Barbra Miller investigation, “Toward the beginning of this year Tim Miller announced that he had turned over the Barbra Miller investigation to our very own Corporal Travis Bremigen. This case is not and will not be effect in any way by Tim Miller no longer being the police chief here in Sunbury.”

The police department now consists of seven full time officers, two part time officers, and one new recruit who the city could hire in September.