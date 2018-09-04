Chicken crates partially blocking Routes 54 & 642 intersection

DANVILLE – There may be some slow go’s this morning as you approach Danville for…chicken crates in the road. Columbia/Montour 911 tells us the intersection of Routes 54 and 642 just outside Danville is partially blocked with the chicken crates in the road. The crates do have chickens in them.

County communications says Milton state police are there guiding traffic and trying to find out who the crates belong to. It’s believed the crates may have flown off someone’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Milton state troopers.