2 Shamokin students allege bad behavior, suspect suspended

SHAMOKIN – A student accused of assaulting a female student at Shamokin High School will now remain suspended. The Daily Item reports two more students have come forward with more “inappropriate behavior” accusations against the attacker. School Board Director Charles Shuey told the paper the high school extended an out-of-school suspension of the attacker after more reports came about. Shuey also tells the paper the attacker will be homeschooled while the latest allegations are investigated. The attacker had been scheduled to return to school for a meeting with school administration.

Charges could be coming after the first alleged assault occurred earlier this month. Coal Township police tell us that incident occurred November 2 inside the school.

In a Facebook post submitted to WKOK, the victim’s mother claims the perpetrator tried to sexually assault her daughter. Sheila Ebersole says the attacker tried to pull her daughter down a set of stairs, trying to get her daughter to touch him inappropriately. After Ebersole’s daughter pulled away, she says the attacker grabbed her again and put her in a headlock. Ebersole says her daughter was able to break away and run for help.

Ebersole says she has received a restraining order against the attacker and his family. She also claims the attacker was allowed back in school at the time.

In a statement to WKOK, high school Principal Todd Hockenbroch says when the school was made aware, they contacted local law enforcement and parents of both students. He says the school has since been working in conjunction with those authorities.

Police confirm the school contacted them about the incident. Officers are describing the attack as “an assault” and charges are pending their investigation. No arrests have been made.