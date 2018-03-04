Charges of terroristic threats puts a Shamokin man behind bars

(SHAMOKIN) — A 21-year-old Shamokin man was charged with assault and making terroristic threats Saturday afternoon after attacking and threatening to shoot another man.

The News Item reports that the victim reported to Police he was approached by Brandon Deesing and was verbally assaulted before it became physical.

Police say that the victim received treatment at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Deesing was arraigned by Magisterial Judge John Gembic and jailed on $25,000 bail on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. (Deanna Force)