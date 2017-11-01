Charges filed vs. Penn State frat over unconscious student

State College police found the 18-year-old male student unconscious but breathing on a street on Sept. 28. He also had a cut on his leg from trying to jump a fence.

Police say the student told officers he was drinking at the fraternity. The university suspended the fraternity in October.

All Penn State frats are under a social ban in the wake of the death of Timothy Piazza of New Jersey, who fell down the stairs at Beta Theta Pi in February after an alcohol-related hazing ritual.

A message seeking comment from the fraternity wasn’t returned Wednesday.