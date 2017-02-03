Charges filed against Rudy’s Mart owner

DANVILLE – Milton state troopers are now charging the owner of a Montour County business, she’s charged with the theft of thousands of dollars. Troopers say 58-year-old Patricia Robinson, owner and President of Rudy’s Mart on McCracken Road in Valley Township has not honored the purchases of nineteen victims.

Charges filed Friday include theft by unlawful taking, bad checks, and deceptive or fraudulent business practices. The total money Robinson owes is $17,530.76. State police say Rudy’s Mart took money for furniture from victims across the Valley, but never delivered the products. Any questions regarding the charges are to be directed to the Montour County District Attorney’s Office at 570-271-3068.