Charged unlikely after Muslim couple claimed harassment

No charges are likely to be filed after the occurrence Saturday near Northumberland where a Muslim couple said they were harassed. Point Township police Chief Josh VanKirk said they are investigating, but he said it’s not likely the remarks won’t rise to the level of a crime.

Sobhi and Sonya Ammar of Danville say they were shopping when a male made remarks about terrorists, said something about annihilating them, and pointed a finger into the air, representing a gun and making a gun sound.

The couple called police and some friends after the incident; they did get the license number of the individual and a photograph of him.

Chief VanKirk said, while inappropriate remarks may have been said, it doesn’t necessarily rise to the level of a threat or harassment, “Had the comments been about race, color, religion or national origin of another individual or group of individuals, then it might qualify as criminal. His remark was specifically about ‘terrorists’, which is not one of those protected classes.”