Change to workers’ hours for Duke Street reconstruction

NORTHUMBERLAND – As the Duke Street/Rt. 147 project in Northumberland continues, the contractor has changed its working hours. Work will now take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Crews had been working overnight.

Motorists are reminded Duke Street is closed between Eighth and Seventh Streets. Northbound traffic will use Fourth Street, King Street, and and Eighth Street. Southbound traffic will use Eighth Street, Queen Street and Sixth Street. A detour also remains in effect for trucks over 36 feet in length, but access for local deliveries will be allowed.