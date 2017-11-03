 Chamber says national and local job numbers improving

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased with job growth in The Valley and nationally.

Chamber President and CEO Bob Garrett joined WKOK’s On the Mark with an update on employment in the Valley, “Both Montour and Union County are reporting 4 and 3.9 percent, making them among the bottom five lowest unemployment counties in the state. Snyder County’s right on their heels at 4.4 percent in Northumberland County, which tends to be the higher of the unemployment counties in our Valley at 5.4 percent.”

Garrett says the chamber is working towards more job growth in our area through the development of a new program, “We’ve talked about this month in and month out, and what we’re trying to do with the new program we’re rolling out called, ‘Career Basics,’ to matchup the jobs that exist in the Valley with the people in the Valley who have the skills to do that work.”

U.S. employers added 261,000 jobs in October, dropping the unemployment rate to 4.1 percent, the lowest in nearly 17 years. The numbers are considered a bounce-back from hurricanes that slammed the southeast in September. Hear more from Garrett at WKOK.com.