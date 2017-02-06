Chairman of the state republican party stands by Trump

HARRISBURG — Despite plenty of criticism of the president since he took office, the chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania is standing by Donald Trump. Rob Gleason was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program recently talking about Trump’s beginning as president.

Gleason said, “He’s doing exactly what he said he would do and that’s what the people want. You know, after only two weeks, he’s done more in two weeks then a lot of presidents do in the first six months. He’s getting after the things he said he would do.”

Gleason said he still believes Trump will be a good president, “He’s hit the ground running and he’s not waiting and it’s the kind of guy he is. You know, we really needed an outsider in Washington D.C. There’s never been an outsider as the president and he didn’t spend a day in Washington D.C. until he got nominated and then elected President of the United States. It’s causing a lot of heart burn for a lot of people that have made their whole life living in Washington D.C., but we really needed that to happen.”

Gleason expressed frustration with some Democrats preventing Trump cabinet members from being confirmed, “I would say within the next two weeks, everybody will be approved and on board and it’s too bad for them. It’s rude of them to do this. Whenever President Obama got elected, I wasn’t happy about that, but you know, you move on. But, you have to govern and these stalling and delay tactics are not going to work.”

