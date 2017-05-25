CEO says Evangelical wants to stay independent

SUNBURY – Evangelical Community Hospital remains one of the few independent hospitals in the Pennsylvania. With a lot of consolidation and mergers happening between hospitals all over the state, it has people in The Valley wondering how long will it be until Evangelical become’s the next addition to a larger family.

Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital was on WKOK’s “On the Mark” and she says Evangelical wants to stay independent, but it hasn’t been easy, “It gets harder and harder and I certainly can see why statistically across the state that there are fewer and fewer independent hospitals. We’ve been fortunate to have inherited a very financially stable organization and that reallty helps us, and has been helping us navigate this time.”

Aucker says Evangelical is on a lot of radars, “I always tell the employees at the hospital, ‘I can’t promise you that we’re never going to get married, but I can promise you that we’re going to be the person that everybody want to marry and I go out on a lot dinner dates.”

You can hear the full discussion with Kendra Aucker on WKOK’s “On The Mark” at WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)