Central Susquehanna Community Foundation receives program grant

SUNBURY—A Valley organization has received a grant for its education support program. The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation received $25,000 for its Educational Barriers to Employment program.

The foundation says the program provides low-income residents in Snyder County with educational opportunities in access to support services need to secure employment and vocational certification.

This month the PPL Foundation announced $450,000 in grants to more than 70 nonprofits across central and eastern PA to strengthen education and support sustainable communities.