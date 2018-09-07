Central Penn Gastroenterology acquired by Evan

LEWISBURG – A fixture in the Valley medical community is now part of the growing Evangelical Hospital system. In a news release, Evangelical officials announced they have acquired Central Penn Gastroenterology Associates practice.

The practice will now operate under the name Gastroenterology of Evangelical. The purchase includes the practice, the endoscopy center, and associated real estate.

Evan says Central Penn offered specialized screening and treatment of digestive system diseases, as well as colon cancer screenings. The team offers all types of endoscopic exams and also offers genetic testing and counseling.