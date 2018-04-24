Central Columbia ‘Team A’ wins Valley envirothon

SUNBURY – A winning day for Central Columbia High School at the marina. Central Columbia “Team A” is the overall winner of the 2018 Susquehanna Valley Envirothon. The competition took place Tuesday at Shikellamy State Park Marina, where the team earned 359 points. Pete Six is a team member and a senior at Central Columbia:

“It feels pretty good, not gonna lie. We’ve been working at it all year with our teachers. We have a pretty good teaching staff in our environmental class. We’ve been working towards this all year.”

The team also won the individual county award for Columbia County, as well as three of the five stations…those include Forestry (62 points), Wildlife (44 points), and Aquatics (71 points). But senior Abigail Yoder says there were some challenges along the way:

“It was really challenging when it came to learning bird calls and getting the sounds down, but it all paid off in the end.”

Central Columbia “Team A,” along with the other individual county winners, will head to the Pennsylvania State Envirothon May 22nd and 23rd at Susquehanna University and Camp Mount Luther. Mifflinburg “Team A” finished second overall with 324 points.

The entire list of winners include:

Team Station winners:

Soils: Mifflinburg “Team A,” 91 points

Forestry: Central Columbia “Team A,” 62 points

Current Issue: Bloomsburg Christian “Team A,” 87 points

Wildlife: Central Columbia “Team A,” 44 points

Aquatics: Central Columbia “Team A,” 71 points

Individual County winners:

Montour: Danville “Team A,” 275 points

Columbia: Central Columbia “Team A,” 359 points

Snyder: Selinsgrove “Team B,” 294 points

Northumberland: Line Mountain “Team B,” 297 points

Union: Mifflinburg “Team A,” 324 points