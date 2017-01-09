Center offers help to those with aphasia

DANVILLE – Aphasia is a speech disorder that does affect some Valley residents, and a local non-profit group is helping them. The Central PA Aphasia Center offers programming on Wednesdays and Fridays on the campus of St. Cyril and Methodius in Danville.

Tara Michaels is the executive director, “We offer services, group therapy, to individuals living with aphasia. Aphasia is an acquired speech disorder that people can develop after they’ve had a stroke, a traumatic brain injury or a tumor.”

Michaels says speech and occupational therapists work with their clients to help them regain the ability to speak, “It’s not loss of intelligence, it’s loss or reduced ability to communicate. We deal with people have aphasia because of a stroke.”

The Central PA Aphasia Center is a non-profit organization and their services fill the void that is left after health insurance coverage for rehabilitation expires. You can learn more about the semester which runs January 11 through May 26 at their website www.aphasiacenterpa.org. (Jennifer Wakeman)