Celebrating Arbor Day with trees

WKOK Staff

LEWISBURG-  Due to the loss of diseased ash trees and in observance of Arbor Day, one local community is planting trees.  The Borough of Lewisburg will host a tree planting ceremony at Huffnagle Park at 4:30 P-M on Friday.

Lewisburg has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation for 31 years.  Mayor Judith Wagner will deliver a proclamation reaffirming the borough’s support for the many benefits that shade trees provide for their community.

Arbor Day is a nationally recognized day for promoting the value of trees.  It is celebrated in communities all across the country.  (Chad Hershberger)

