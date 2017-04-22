Celebrating Arbor Day with trees

LEWISBURG- Due to the loss of diseased ash trees and in observance of Arbor Day, one local community is planting trees. The Borough of Lewisburg will host a tree planting ceremony at Huffnagle Park at 4:30 P-M on Friday.

Lewisburg has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation for 31 years. Mayor Judith Wagner will deliver a proclamation reaffirming the borough’s support for the many benefits that shade trees provide for their community.

Arbor Day is a nationally recognized day for promoting the value of trees. It is celebrated in communities all across the country. (Chad Hershberger)